Leeton Connect says 'watch this space' for 2024

So here we are my first column for 2024.
As hard as it was to believe Christmas was almost upon us, now it is all over for 2023.
Yes, the Christmas decorations have been put away for another year and most of us settle back into our normal routines.
Again, it is a time to reflect on how we spent our Christmas and New Year. For me unfortunately COVID threw all our celebration and holiday plans into disarray.
Even though there are now no laws or rules on isolation when testing positive to COVID, I still decided to isolate for seven days.
This was for the safety of my loved ones and those close to me.
Mind you I am not complaining, but I felt it was necessary to protect others from infection. The result was the Christmas and New Year period was a quiet time for me.
After a well-earned rest, the board, Jenna and I will be back in full-force at Leeton Connect on Monday, February 5 in a new office space.
Some may have already noticed we have moved from our office in 54 Kurrajong Avenue prior to Christmas.
Be assured Leeton Connect will be back working in the community at full capacity in 2024.
We have some very exciting announcements to make when we return in our new office.
Watch this space.
We look forward to seeing you all very soon, when we can share our exciting plans and opportunities for the Leeton community in 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.