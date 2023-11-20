This will be my last column for the year.
It is hard to believe it is less than five weeks until Christmas. The first signs of Christmas are beginning to show with decorations going up in the town and Light Up Leeton event next week.
It is a time when many people begin to feel the pressure of the year looming to an end and they look forward to a little break. Be it only a reprieve from the normal daily routines. For me it is a time when I start to reflect on the year that was.
At Leeton Connect we are gearing up to close the office for a while over the holiday period and for the board to have a well-earned rest from the pressures of future-proofing Leeton Connect and our day-to-day operations.
Thank you to the dedicated board members Sue Pearce, Tony Reneker, Brian Troy, Garry Walker, Paul Maytom and Kate O'Callaghan. Your support and dedication to Leeton Connect and the community is to be commended. Know that your time is valued and appreciated.
Thank you to Leeton for supporting Leeton Connect and the not-for-profit community of Leeton shire. We couldn't have done the year with our supporters. We are grateful for your contributions, participation, feedback and enthusiasm.
Although the FRRR IRCF program draws to an end be assured that we will continue our work with the community next year with even more co-operation, co-ordination and collaboration.
Leeton Connect will be closed from December 21 and will reopen on February 5.
Leeton Connect team wishes you all a happy holiday season. We look forward to seeing you again in 2024, when we have more exciting plans and opportunities for the Leeton community.
