Last week was National Volunteer Week and my April column was all about volunteering.
I remind everyone if you are thinking about volunteering, make contact with us so we can ascertain your expectations and interests and match you to where the needs are in the community.
Be a change maker and volunteer now.
Today, I would like to talk about an initiative of the River of Life Church.
On Tuesday, May 9 I attended an information evening at the church located at the MIA Club on Racecourse Road.
This church led by pastor Emosi, with the help of "hands and feet" community services, has been providing fresh food for those in need in our community.
Currently pastor Emosi drives a van to Sydney to collect the food and returns it to Leeton so it is available after their service on Sunday.
This arrangement is unsustainable and may not continue without further funding or assistance.
So "hands and feet" are looking at the possibility of operating a distribution centre at Leeton.
IN OTHER NEWS:
This concept needs some support and it is proposed to form a sub-committee consisting of other churches, welfare agencies and other organisations and interested people, to investigate ways to sustain and continue the food donations program offered to those in need.
If you think you can contribute or help in any way please contact us for details.
They will be holding a fundraising dinner on June 24. Everyone is welcome.
On another note, Leeton Connect will be launching its new memberships for the 2023-24 year.
Not-for-profit membership is only $10 per organisation per year.
A business membership is only $50 per organisation per year. More information is to come.
Look out on social media and the Leeton Connect newsletter for the benefits of joining Leeton Connect.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.