Group 20 season start date confirmed to be April 7 for 2024

The week after Easter will usher in the start of the 2024 Group 20 season after the draw for the upcoming season was published.
The competition will remain an 18-round regular season starting on April 7 with two bye weekends, on the June long weekend and August 4, seeing the season finish with the grand final on September 15.
Last season's defending premiers, Leeton, will have an extra week to prepare for their title defence with the bye in the opening round, while two-time runners-up Darlington Point Coleambally will head to Wade Park to take on the Yenda Blueheelers.
On their return to the Group 20 competition, Waratahs will look to signal their intentions early when they make the long trip to Ron Crowe Oval to take on West Wyalong, which was their last game in 2022 before sitting out the 2023 season.
The round one fixtures will be rounded out with the Black and Whites playing host to Yanco-Wamoon while Hay host TLU.
Leeton will get their title defence underway in earnest in round two in the first Saturday clash of the season against Waratahs with the grand final rematch against DPC to follow in round three.
There will be four Saturday games spread throughout the season, with the Waratahs featuring in three of those games, the other being Yenda's centenary game against the Black and Whites on July 13.
