Leeton youngsters live their best lives during summer holidays

SCHOOL holidays are a time of freedom for students, but for parents it can be hard to juggle work with extended time away from the classroom.
Every school holidays the Leeton Out of School Care program is there to help.
The service is not just a place to drop children for "babysitting", but an educational and fun environment for all involved. The summer school holidays have been no different for the program at the end of 2023 and into 2024, with a range of fun and exciting activities on offer. Leeton Out of School Care co-ordinator Keira Rainbird said the summer school holidays had been all about getting out and about.
"We have tried out some newer activities, including a wonderful bingo and lunch session at the Leeton Soldiers Club, which the kids absolutely loved," she said.
"We have had a couple of pool days at the Leeton (Regional Aquatic Centre), which we haven't done since prior to COVID.
"We also visited the Temora Aviation Museum, which was a big hit. We have our movie and bowling days once a week at Family Funland, which is always a crowd favourite.
"We have been out and about a little bit more than usual this time around and it has been so much fun."
The December and January school holiday period is traditionally the busiest time for the centre.
Solid participant numbers have again been a factor this time around, proving how crucial the service is to the community.
"Our numbers throughout January have been very steady," Ms Rainbird said.
"January is always such a big vacation care (period) for the children and educators, but both have really enjoyed their January so far.
"We are always so grateful for the support from our families.
"Our service is so valued within the community and our families are always so kind and appreciative."
Places for term one After School Care are always filling fast, with many kindergarten students starting life in the classroom in 2024.
"As always, we would like to thank our amazing educators for their continuous hard work, patience and enthusiasm ... it is always very appreciated," Ms Rainbird said.
"We are looking forward to a fabulous 2024 at Leeton Out of School Care."
