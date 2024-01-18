My Plan Connect has a ball during big city visit

My Plan Connect has returned from a fun, exciting and bustling trip to Melbourne.
This might not sound like a big deal to everyone, but this is a massive deal for our participants.
The trip to Melbourne was such an experience for 16 of our participants.
For some, they hadn't been before, while others may have only ever been with their families and not with a bunch of mates.
For country people it can be tricky getting to a capital city, but throw in the challenge of a wheelchair, an intellectual disability or a mental health condition and it makes it even harder.
We ticked off the Melbourne Cricket Ground with a game of cricket, the aquarium was amazing and then the star deck was a huge hit.
We all hit Lygon street for the full experience of the restaurants and, of course, a couple of cold beverages and gelato all done with the best support workers in a safe environment.
The laughs, the new experiences and new friendships that were formed were something you cannot put a price on.
The media will sometimes only talk about the negatives of the National Disability Insurance Scheme, but this is one example of where is works so well and literally changes lives.
