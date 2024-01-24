The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/News/History

The story behind Leeton's own special anniversary

By Tony Reneker
Updated January 24 2024 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On January 22, 2024, the town of Leeton celebrated its "official birthday" or anniversary, which was in fact its 111th since being proclaimed a town in 1913.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.