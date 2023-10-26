Ask any Leeton resident who designed the township of Leeton and most will quickly respond Walter Burley Griffin.
The historian's "bible" - A brief history of Leeton by A.E. Bowmaker emphatically reinforces this, stating "The town of Leeton ... was planned by Walter Burley Griffin ..." while pamphlets at the Leeton Visitors Information Centre clearly sets this out as well.
But something doesn't quite add up.
The first buildings in Leeton started to appear in 1911 and 1912, while the turning on of the first irrigation water for the Yanco area occurred on July 13, 1912.
The Water Conservation and Irrigation Commission (WCIC) came into being on January 1, 1913 with a number of senior staff appointed.
In 1912, Griffin was still living in America and was advised by the Australian government he had been chosen out of 137 entrants to design the yet unnamed ACT capital.
It wasn't until July, 1913 that Griffin actually visited Australia for the purpose of viewing the site for the to be established Canberra.
How then could he have designed the township of Leeton?
Marie Maguire published a book in 1988 on Local Government in Leeton.
In those works, she writes, "Walter Burley Griffin did not select the site (Leeton) as sometimes thought. Leeton already had main thoroughfares marked off and small buildings ... as well as a hall, two churches and a butter factory by the time ... (Griffin) ... arrived in August 1913".
Peter Kabaila in his book titled Leeton A Thematic History and published in 2012 agrees with this, commenting "Leeton already had some development from an Irrigation Commission town plan".
He explains the plan was drawn up in 1913 prior to Griffin's arrival and included a number of streets, including Pine, Kurrajong and Acacia.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Kabaila adds Griffin added to this original plan in what was known at the time as a "plan of extension" for Leeton, which was dated 1914.
So, if it is as it seems that there were plans for the town drawn up prior to the arrival of Griffin, is there any proof?
The WCIC Annual Report of 1912-1913, prior to Griffin's arrival, discusses the Leeton Township and states "the township of Leeton has been designed to meet modern town planning requirements. The principal feature is a central place ... from which the main avenues radiate ..."
But the most compelling evidence is located in the WCIC Annual Report for the following year in 1914, where it states "Mr W.B. Griffin, designer of the federal capital, has been entrusted with the design of the balance of the Leeton township ..."
The question now arises if it was not in fact Griffin who did the original design for the Leeton Township, who was it?
The evidence of that is clear as well, as his name appears on the very first plan for the Leeton township.
Frank Halstead Brewster was born in Newtown Sydney on the June 6, 1886 to parents Francis Herbert Brewster and Fanny Henson.
He started his working career in Victoria and in 1909 he married Ruby Brownscombe.
At that time, he was working for the Victoria Government Services as a draftsman and a designing engineer.
Frank and Ruby would have eight children with at least two born in Leeton - Jean in 1913 and Francis Keith in 1914.
Frank had an obvious talent and in 1911 was successful in winning employment in Leeton with the WCIC as a designing engineer and in that role drew up the very first plans for the town of Leeton.
Around 1914 he shared that plan with Griffin, who then made his Plan of Extension for the Leeton township.
Frank was recognised by the WCIC for his talents and rose quickly through the ranks.
He was appointed CEO for the Yanco Irrigation Area in 1921 and then CEO of the WCIC in 1928.
In 1948 he was appointed as one of the commissioners of the WCIC and then 1949 as chairman, Conservation Authority of NSW, (formed by Government combining WCIC, Forestry Commission and Soil Conservation Services).
In 1950, to recognise his service and dedication, the Lake Ballyrogan Storage Scheme at Lake Cargelligo was renamed in his honour as Lake Brewster.
Frank retired two years later in 1952 and died at Bellingen in 1959.
While there are no formal accolades for Frank in Leeton for his role in the history of our town, there does exist a poem written by Leeton's most famous poet; Jim Grahame, penned in Leeton on May 20, 1929 which does pay tribute to him.
The last stanza of that poem is set out below:
"He sought not the seats of the mighty and grand,
I think he could love well - or hate.
Through fat years and lean, I have reckoned him up
As a man who would stick to a mate.
So fill up the glasses, blood red is the wine,
Here's to friendship that lasts to the end.
A bumper 'drink hearty, clink glasses, clink glasses,
The toast is Frank Brewster, my friend!".
