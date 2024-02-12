Leeton Connect announces new partnership

Leeton Connect is back for 2024.
It is great to be back.
Our team at Leeton Connect has had a well-earned break and are ready to take on the new year.
We are open for business and have two big announcements to start the year rolling.
We are proud to now partner with Department of Communities and Justice in service delivery to the community impacted by the 2022 floods.
More information will be forthcoming.
Secondly, we are open for business at our new office.
Many may have noticed that we vacated our office in Kurrajong Avenue at the end of last year.
We are now operating from an office space at Leeton Shire Library.
Pop in and say hello and check out our new space.
We are open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9.30am to 4pm at the library, located at the corner of Sycamore Street and Dooley Lane.
Our grant support officer is also back and has a new phone contact number.
For all your grant needs Jenna Bell can be reached on her mobile at 0460 852 060.
Email contact remains the same at grants@leetonconnect.com.
We look forward to seeing you all in our new space where we will continue our work in the Leeton community.
Keep up-to-date by following Leeton Connect on Facebook and Instagram at www.facebook.com/LeetonConnect/ and www.instagram.com/leetonconnect/.
The Irrigator will also be catching up with Leeton Connect to showcase their new space, keep an eye out on future editions.
