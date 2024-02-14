Photos: No stopping Parkview's Thorpe House in fast-finishing victory

Parkview Public School's Thorpe House has asserted further dominance in the pool to claim to claim their fourth consecutive carnival.
The school was the first to hold its annual swimming carnival for the new year at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre on Tuesday, February 6.
Students, school staff, parents and community members packed into the pool on a sunny day for the event.
All participants gave it their best shot throughout the day, but it was Thorpe House who yet again flexed their muscles.
Thrilling racing was the theme of the day, with participation rates from students both in the competitive and non-competitive events extremely high.
Parkview Public School principal Travis Irvin said this created a "wonderful atmosphere".
"In an extremely close event, the overall championship came down to the relay events with the defending champions hanging on from a fast-finishing Freeman House," he said.
It was a day of high-performance, with almost 50 students earning selection to represent Parkview at the upcoming Leeton-Narrandera PSSA Swimming Championships.
These championships will be held at the Leeton pool on Tuesday, February 20.
Among the students to excel on the day was the school's six age champions who were recognised for their outstanding performances at the end of the carnival.
