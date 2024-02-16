Photos: Colourful carnival has LHS students command attention in the pool

Leeton High School's swimming carnival was a day of skill, sun and blistering times in the pool.
The carnival was held at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre on Wednesday, February 7 with students diving in to give their all as they took to the lanes for their events.
House captains and vice-captains were officially inducted during the day, with year 12 students enjoying the opportunity to show off their best bombs and tricky dives at their final ever school swimming carnival.
Sportsmanship aplenty was shown on the day, with many swimmers also qualifying for the next level of competition swimming.
These swimmers will now prepare for the next carnival up in the hopes they can continue on even further.
The pool was also a hive of activity throughout the Leeton High carnival, with parents, grandparents and community members all heading through the gates to show their support to the students the day.
Age champions
Captain inductions
