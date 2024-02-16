Swimmers land themselves spots in Speedo Sprint Finals

Three Leeton swimmers will mix it with the best from across NSW after qualifying for a top-rated competition.
Leeton-Yanco Swimming Club's Chloe Hillyer, William Watson and Jack Davidson have all gained selection for the Speedo Sprint Finals in Sydney in March.
The trio were part of a squad from the Leeton-Yanco organisation to take part in the heats event in Temora at the start of the month.
They will now represent with the Southern Inland Swimming Association in Sydney for the finals.
Chloe has qualified in backstroke and freestyle, William in freestyle and Jack in freestyle and breaststroke.
Each area only sends four swimmers in each stroke per age group.
Leeton-Yanco Swimming Club publicity officer Ondria Miller said the three swimmers were looking forward to participating and giving it their best shot.
"It is the first time in quite a while that Leeton-Yanco Swimming Club are sending more than one swimmer to the Speedo Sprint Finals," she said.
"Eleven swimmers (from the club) attended the meet at Temora, however not all swimmers were eligible to qualify for the finals series due to the age constraints of the event.
"Leeton-Yanco Swimming Club swimmers only train from October to April (in the town's outdoor pool), so to make it to the finals of the Speedo sprints is a huge achievement."
The finals will be held on March 2 at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.
Areas/teams for the Speedo Sprint Finals
