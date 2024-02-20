Thieves steal one vehicle, break into a second at Leeton home

Leeton police are hunting thieves who stole one vehicle and broke into another.
Police said a red 2020 MG was stolen from a property in Yanco Avenue sometime between 10pm on Sunday, February 18 and 6am on Monday, February 19.
A second car at the same location was also allegedly broken into.
Leeton police are seeking information from the community, particularly if they noticed anything suspicious during those hours or they know the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle.
Anyone with information should contact Leeton police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The Murrumbidgee Police District has reminded residents to adhere to the "9pm routine" to reduce their risk of being targeted.
Before going to bed, residents should:
Remove valuables from the car, lock up vehicles and house, check CCTV is working, switch on alarms (if possible) and report suspicious activity to 131 444.
In the event of an emergency, contact triple zero.
