Morning tea divulges more than just scones in Leeton

Being a naturally curious person, I decided to look into the story behind the free Devonshire morning tea event held on Saturday, February 10 at the Leeton Heritage Motel.
The event was drawing to a close when I finally arrived to witness the delicious scones served with lashings of strawberry jam, cream, and tea.
I was warmly welcomed amid the lively chatter and crisp white tablecloths despite my tardy arrival.
This friendly, community event was to give thanks to those who were donating clean, high quality clothing, homeware, and blankets.
I was given a tour through the amazing collection of quality clothes and goods, which will be available for purchase at their upcoming jumble sale to be held in March.
The monies raised will be used to support those in need and inject funds toward the building of a new primary school in Leeton that is slowly coming to fruition.
In listening to the stories of these passionate women, I found a treasure trove of resilient gemstones experienced in overcoming extreme adversity.
This strong network are a part of the Leeton CRC Church, who work in their quiet and unassuming way to give a helping hand, whisper a kind word and provide a listening ear.
The sense of belonging with purpose was exuberantly emanated in the atmosphere.
They welcome anyone who would like to be involved with their quest to support our community with kindness and goodwill.
Stay tuned for their giant jumble sale which will be held at the Leeton Heritage Motel in March.
For further details or, if you want to contribute to this kind cause, then take a little time out of your day to speak with Wayne Bond on 0412 412 007.
