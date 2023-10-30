The Inner Wheel club of Leeton Incorporated held its annual changeover recently with incoming president Lenore Ditton ready to take on the top job for the next year.
The Leeton chapter of Inner Wheel was established in 1957 and has continued to focus on promoting true friendship, encouraging the ideals of personal service, and fostering international understanding.
With these key objectives being foundational attributes, Inner Wheel members enjoy many social events while raising funds that are donated to local, national, and international charities.
Inner Wheel members are committed to their Australian national project raising funds for cord blood research.
Leeton club members joined in the 2 for 10 walk to raise money for this this vital research.
Funds for ongoing research have resulted in the provision of treatment to patients suffering from life threatening diseases such as leukaemia, lymphoma, immune deficiencies, and metabolic storage diseases.
Friendship and fun are the life spring of the Inner Wheel Club of Leeton with a wide range of activities to suit everyone.
A walking group, tenpin bowling days, coffee mornings and inter-club visits in nearby towns along with regular monthly meetings featuring guest speakers that inspire lively conversation.
This valuable resource in our community remains alive and active because the members have a true sense of belonging and purpose.
The Inner Wheel club of Leeton invites women who enjoy social engagement and meeting new people to join them at their monthly meetings.
You may find that building a caring network of friends who also contribute to raising funds for those in need is exactly what you are looking for.
Check them out on Facebook to see the events planned for the upcoming year.
You might enjoy a sneak preview of being an Inner Wheel member at its cocktail party at Circa 21 on November 4.
If this has piqued your interest and you would like to find out a little more please contact president Lenore Ditton on 0466 049 630 or Carol Chiswell on 0427 718 017.
