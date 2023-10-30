The Irrigator
Local leader column with Leonie Napier | October 2023

By Leonie Napier
October 30 2023 - 11:00am
Inner Wheel Club of Leeton member Lenore Ditton (left) and Jan Munro. Picture supplied
The Inner Wheel club of Leeton Incorporated held its annual changeover recently with incoming president Lenore Ditton ready to take on the top job for the next year.

