Leeton Lightning push their limits to tick off goals at Junior State Cup

Leeton Lightning held their own against some tough competition at the recent Junior State Cup touch competition.
The three-day tournament had teams from across the state converge on Wagga, with six representative sides from the Leeton Touch Association taking part.
"Overall, it was a really positive weekend," association president Jackson Goman said.
"All of the kids had a great time. The effort they were putting in at training was reflected in their games. There was huge development across the board since the start of the season."
Under 10s girls
"The under 10s girls were very excited with their performances, they got a couple of wins, so it was good for them to experience that," Goman said. "Our under 10s girls are a young team, they might have one player eligible to move up, but I think that's it."
Under 10s boys
"The under 10s boys got a couple of wins as well, they finished around the middle of their pool," Goman said.
"They will have a few boys that will go up next year and some will stay in 10s, so it will be a mixture of players again for them next season."
Under 12s girls
"The under 12s girls played the best we have ever seen them play," Goman said.
"They had two wins. Their biggest deficit in their losses was three tries, the rest were one or two tries in their losses.
"They found really good momentum and gelled together really well. You could see that in how they were playing."
Under 12s boys
"They had a few close games," Goman said.
"The step from under 10s to under 12s can be a big one.
"They go from that half field into the full-size field, just getting used to that and all of the space is a bit challenging sometimes, but they did really well.
"They had a positive tournament and will take a lot from it."
Under 14s boys
"They had a win and a couple of close games as well," Goman said.
"It was a good competition for our under 14s boys.
"They learned a lot this year and they want to keep going again and stay together as a side."
Under 18s boys
"They played some of the best touch football we've seen them play," Goman said.
"They had a draw, a win and some very narrow losses. It was a tough pool at times.
"We only lost by one to the eventual winners (Wagga) of the competition by one after being up, we tried our hardest to hang in there for the win, but it was still a fantastic effort.
"We also had a stadium game against Parramatta where I think we shocked the commentators and everyone a little bit.
"I think they thought perhaps we would have been rolled easily, but we played really well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.