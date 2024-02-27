Eye-opening, inspiring stories shared on moving morning

An inspiring and encouraging event had Leeton community members glued to their seats in awe.
The Stories of Resilience breakfast morning hosted a series of speakers from the Leeton shire community, with each sharing deeply personal stories and challenges they have had to overcome.
Among those to tell their story was mayor Tony Reneker, who spoke about the loss of his father at a young age and the challenges of policing.
Sandra Williams provided insight into confronting health issues such as depression and how that has shaped certain areas of her life.
Nicholas Wright also spoke on the topic of mental health, sharing his own heart wrenching story, while Michelle Van Ree from Flourish discussed personal challenges in her own life, as well as her work with the organisation.
Stories of Resilience is a free breakfast event, which is being made possible in Leeton through grant funding awarded to the Rotary Club of Leeton, Leeton Connect and the Leeton Business Chamber by Australia Post in 2023.
Rotary Club of Leeton member and co-organiser of the event, Brian Munro, said the stories shared were impactful.
"I think until you actually hear from everyday people, you don't realise just how much people have gone through in their lives or are going through," he said.
"We can't thank our speakers enough for opening like they did.
"I believe there were around 60 people there, we aim for 50, so anything over that is fantastic."
Two more Stories of Resilience events are planned for 2024 thanks to the funding.
The next one will be held on May 22 and the final funded event will take place on August 7. Each of these events start at 7am to allow for businesses and workers throughout the shire the time to attend before clocking on for the day.
Mr Munro said he would like to see more representatives from the business community and the agriculture sector at the remaining events. Speakers for these will be announced in the lead up to each date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.