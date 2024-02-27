The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/Weekly Wrap - List
Photos

Eye-opening, inspiring stories shared on moving morning

TP
By Talia Pattison
February 27 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An inspiring and encouraging event had Leeton community members glued to their seats in awe.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.