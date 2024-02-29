Trial with heart for Greens with two special Cups on the line

A new-look Leeton Greens outfit will take to the field this weekend for a trial game with plenty of meaning.
Leeton will head to Albury where they will face the Thunder in the men's for the Ravu/Wishart Cup and the league tag side will play for the Steph Scott Cup.
The two memorial clubs honour the late Elwyn Ravu Senior and the late Stephanie Scott, with both having strong ties to the Leeton club.
While a trial game, both sides will be hopeful of victory and bringing the cups back to Leeton for another year.
A combined under 16s and under 18s team will also be taking part on the day.
For first grade, the game will give co-coaches Mick Thomas and Shannon Bradbrook an idea of how they are shaping up ahead of the Group 20 season.
The Greens are fielding a new-look team in 2024 following the departure of premiership-winning coach Hayden Philp, as well as several other players heading off in new directions.
Leeton has been able to retain a solid, core group of senior players, as well as recruiting newcomers Kaijen Johnson, Glen Borg and Bodean Tereva.
The trio come to the Greens from the ProTen competition and have been slotting in well with the side at training.
This weekend's trial game will allow Thomas and Bradbrook to seem in action, as well as having the whole side working on perfecting their new combinations.
"That's what you want to get out of trial games, working on those key aspects of your game and just getting a look at where everyone is sitting," Thomas said.
"The boys have put in a lot of hard work at pre-season training, it's been going really well.
"Obviously this game is a trial, but it does mean a lot for us to hopefully win and bring those cups back to Leeton."
The Greens had been planning on attending a knockout competition in West Wyalong ahead of the season, but have instead opted for a clash with the Wagga Kangaroos on March 23.
"We will be treating that one as a pretty serious hit out," Thomas said.
Leeton's first match of the Group 20 season isn't until round two thanks to a a club bye for the Greens in round one.
