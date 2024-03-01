Different perspective for Elli after stepping into coaching role

A new challenge for long-time Leeton Greens player Elli Gill is set to offer new perspectives in 2024.
Gill has taken on the role of co-coach of Leeton's league tag side alongside Jade Butler.
Gill is a premiership player and has been getting into the thick of the coaching position, saying it was a role she was already enjoying.
The Group 20 season officially kicks off next month, with Leeton having the bye in the opening round.
The league tag side has been working hard throughout the pre-season as they aim to mount yet another premiership defence.
Gill said solid numbers had been turning out for training, but new or returning players were also welcome.
"We've had really good numbers ... we've (just had) our fourth week of us training on our own as a side, it's looking really good," she said.
"A lot of what we have been working on is our basic skills.
"Nothing too crazy at the minute.
"We're just really focusing on our set plays and things that worked well last year that we're looking to still build and develop on with a really new squad.
"We do still have that experience in the side, but we've got a lot of juniors coming through too."
The side is playing the Albury Thunder on Saturday, March 2 in a trial match, with the Steph Scott Cup on the line.
The Greens have been the best team in the competition over the last two seasons having won back-to-back premierships in 2022 and 2023.
They are now gunning for a third, but Gill said the focus for the moment was working on bringing the team together and ready for their first official clash of the season.
She said she was enjoying the chance to co-coach with Butler.
"It's really given me a different point of view and I'm learning so much," Gill said.
"Jade has been fantastic. The communication with him is really good and really positive.
"We've been spinning different ideas off of each other. It's good having the different perspective."
The side will play another trial against the Wagga Kangaroos on March 23.
The league tag side trains every Wednesday and Friday at the moment, but will soon move to Tuesday and Friday. Keep an eye on the Leeton Greens Facebook page for full details and times.
