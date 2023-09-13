The Irrigator
Leeton Greens are ready for their league tag grand final against West Wyalong in 2023 as they seek to defend their title

By Talia Pattison
Updated September 13 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:00pm
The Leeton Greens league tag side is ready to do battle for the premiership. Picture supplied
THE Leeton Greens have fought tooth and nail to earn their place in the league tag grand final in 2023.

