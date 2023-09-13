THE Leeton Greens have fought tooth and nail to earn their place in the league tag grand final in 2023.
It is that determination and resilience that coach Jade Butler feels will get them over the line on Sunday in the premiership match up with West Wyalong.
The two sides have had some serious battles against each other in 2023.
Their first meeting was in round one where West Wyalong came away with a 12-6 victory before an 8-all draw in round eight.
Leeton finished the home and away season in third place and their road to the finals has looked like this:
Having had to play every week of finals will hold the team in good stead, particularly in the predicted warm weather for Sunday.
"The heat always has an impact ... it can depend how the ref officiates the game as well, so like to play a higher tempo and some like to play penalties, that will have an impact as well," Butler said.
"It's been an advantage I think having to play the consistent weeks of footy in the finals.
"Match fitness is a big deal. West Wyalong, they've only had to play the one game in the whole finals series, so we've got two more games on them and as I said, that match fitness does help."
The Greens have spent the week preparing for the big dance on the training field.
They have been working on smaller parts of their game that needs improvement and refining their skills.
"It's just been the little things, the effort plays and working hard in defence and attack," Butler said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We want to play well as a team."
While each player will have their role to play on Sunday, Butler hoped those with finals experience would lead from the front.
"Elli Gill will be a massive one for us, she's had a great season and was second in the league (vote count)," he said.
"She's probably the one that can crack the game wide open if she's up for a big game. She will be key for us."
This year has been the first at the helm of the league tag side for Butler, who said it has been a learning experience, but one he has enjoyed.
The league tag grand final kicks off at 12.30pm on Sunday at Solar Mad Stadium in Griffith.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.