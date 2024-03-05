Leeton's touch refs level up as important role recognised

Crucial components of any sports games likely involve players, coaches, subs and even managers.
But what is the single most important element games can not go ahead without?
Referees. Umpires. Whatever each code calls them the one common denominator is that without them matches and games can go array.
The importance of this was showcased at the recent Junior State Cup, which saw thousands of young touch football players converge on Wagga for the three-day carnival.
Keeping games ticking over like clockwork and with fairness, was referees from across the state, including many from Leeton.
Each gave up their own time to be involved not just on the weekend, but in the carnivals and even years prior to earn their credentials to take to the field.
Leeton Touch Association president Jackson Goman said six referees attended the event from Leeton.
"Two of them (Dan McKenzie and Kelly Pauls) were upgraded to level three referee, which is fantastic as we haven't had a level three referee at our association for some time," he said.
"Molly Gilmour achieved her level two upgrade. It's great to have young referees like Molly on board to show the pathways available.
"Referees are crucial to sport.
"You can't do it without them so we thank all of ours for their efforts and their time."
