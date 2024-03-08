'Don't discount an underdog': Fever builds for Dave Sheldrick Shield

"Never discount the underdog".
That is the advice from NRL south west NSW game development officer Andrew Lavaka ahead of this year's Dave Sheldrick Shield and Cup.
The tri-series competition between Leeton High School, Yanco Agricultural High School and St Francis College kicks off on Wednesday, March 20.
The round one game will have reigning champions, St Francis College, taking on Yanco Ag.
St Francis College won both the rugby league and league tag components of the competition in 2023 and will again be the hunted in 2024.
Lavaka expected both Yanco Ag and LHS to throw everything they have at the college in order to bring home the chocolates.
He made particular mention of Leeton High, saying they would likely be the underdog of the competition in 2024, but said they should never be discounted.
"Leeton High have been a very good team in the past and I know they are building ... I think everyone loves an underdog and I would love to see them do well this year," Lavaka said.
"Our biggest philosophy and message to players, whether it's in the Dave Sheldrick Shield or other competitions, is to just 'do your best'.
"This (competition) is what engages rugby league participants, especially school rugby league.
"It also engages the wider community and schoolmates to get around them and support them."
Sheldrick was a life member of the Yanco-Wamoon Hawks, who won three premierships under his tenure.
The under 16s and under 18s sides also won several titles in his time as president of the club from 1987 to 1994.
He was also a life member of Group 20 and served on the Country Rugby League board.
"We're looking forward to another good tri-series, it's always something everyone is excited to be part of," Lavaka said.
"The Sheldrick family are also very supportive of the concept, which is great."
