ST FRANCIS College claimed the Dave Sheldrick double at Yanco Sportsground on Wednesday night.
The College picked up both the Dave Sheldrick Shield in the rugby league component of the tri-series competition, as well as the cup in the league tag division.
St Francis defeated Yanco Agricultural High School in what was both team's second round of matches of the fixture.
St Francis had previously defeated Leeton High School in round two, while YAHS was coming off a loss to LHS.
First up on Wednesday night was the league tag match, with St Francis managing to keep their Yanco Ag opposition scoreless in the 20-0 victory.
The boys match was a hard-fought one, with boys sides keeping the crowd on the edge of their seats.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In the end, it was St Francis who got home with a 14-6 win to hold the shield aloft.
This year was the first time the competition was played without the late Dave Sheldrick in attendance after he passed away last year.
Matt Sheldrick was on hand to present the winning teams with their trophies on the night.
The college now moves on to the next stage of representative matches in the Catholic schools system.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.