Leeton-Whitton are hoping to lock away some new recruits early in the off-season as they look to make inroads to climbing up the Riverina League ladder next year.
The Crows claimed just the two victories this season and were on the receiving end of a number of heavy defeats in the back half of the season as injuries started to mount up.
After blooding juniors over the last couple of years, Crows coach Tom Groves said the club was endeavouring to add a couple of experienced key position players.
"We are working really hard on that," Groves said.
"We are just hopeful we get some early recruits and build from there.
"I suppose you take a leaf out of a bit of history with Griffith and even Turvey Park and how they've built their juniors up and I think we are on a similar path.
"We just need some experience around them to really take the load off them I suppose and a more broad performance across the team.
"We are really working hard on that front so hopefully we can have a bit of luck and get some away early."
Goals have been hard to come by over the last couple of seasons for the Crows and Groves indicated that a key forward would be on top of their wish list while adding some more midfield depth would also be a major priority.
"I think we've got some good developing players but a key forward would be fantastic," he said.
"Then some midfielders to go with it would be what we are really looking for for our side I think."
Local juniors Logan Mahalm (28 senior games), Jake Turner (25) and Jhi Grundy (18) are all expected to move away for university next year.
Groves however believed the trio would potentially be the only players they would lose over the off-season with the only other potential omission being Mason Dryburgh.
Dryburgh has established himself as one of the premier ruckman in the league over the past few years and finished runner-up to Groves in Leeton's best and fairest this season.
Groves revealed that Dryburgh could potentially be making the move to Wagga over the off-season but had yet to make a decision either way.
"Talking to Mason he's a bit unsure at this time," he said.
"With that respect he's going to be playing for us if he's still in Leeton but he's not quite sure 100 per cent on what his plans are.
"He hasn't committed either way so we'll just play it by year I guess."
