The Irrigator

Leeton-Whitton are hoping to lock away some new recruits early in the off-season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves said the Crows are hoping to welcome a key forward and some added midfield depth to the club through recruitment over the off-season. Picture by Liam Warren
Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves said the Crows are hoping to welcome a key forward and some added midfield depth to the club through recruitment over the off-season. Picture by Liam Warren

Leeton-Whitton are hoping to lock away some new recruits early in the off-season as they look to make inroads to climbing up the Riverina League ladder next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.