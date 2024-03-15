Floods of 2022 still hurting? Leeton Connect can help

Well here we are well into March and it is full steam ahead for Leeton Connect.
We are enjoying being in our new office at Leeton shire library.
It is a great community space and if you have not been in to check us out yet, then please feel welcome to drop in and see us to chat about what we are doing.
As mentioned in my last column, we have now partnered with the Department of Communities and Justice in the service delivery to the community impacted by the 2022 floods.
If you have been impacted, please make contact with us so we can guide you to the resources available.
We are open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday 9.30am to 4pm.
Leeton Connect recently collaborated with RAMJO and the Australian Red Cross to bring free community workshops, on making Emergency RediPlans, to Leeton, Yanco and Whitton.
These workshops gave an introduction to emergencies and preparedness, helped to begin your own Emergency RediPlan and provided the tools you need to prepare you and your loved ones for emergencies.
The Leeton Connect calendar this year will also include quarterly community meetings that will bring our not-for-profit organisations and charities together with the outcome of supporting one another.
These meetings will give those in attendance the opportunity to share information about how their organisations are travelling, what projects they are working on and contribute to the conversations around how Leeton Connect can support you and how we can support each other.
We look forward to seeing you all in our new space where we will continue our work in the Leeton community.
Keep up to date by following us on FaceBook and Instagram at www.facebook.com/LeetonConnect or www.instagram.com/leetonconnect.
