Victories shared in shield openers, but Ag side makes history

The early contenders for this year's Dave Sheldrick Shield have been revealed following the opening matches.
Yanco Agricultural High School and St Francis College went head-to-head at Yanco Sportsground on Wednesday night in the boys league and girls league tag matches.
The girls game was the first cab off the rank for the first round of the tri-series competition.
It was a close match, with both sides given little away and defensive pressure a feature throughout.
However, in the end it was Yanco Ag who was able to get the points with an 8-0 victory, stunning the reigning champions in the process.
The win meant even more to the YAHS side as it marked the first time they have ever defeated St Francis since the competition began.
The boys match was much more one-sided in favour of St Francis College, who picked up a well-rounded 46-0 triumph over Yanco Ag.
St Francis, who are also the reigning champions, will be hoping their form will continue in their second match up, but they will need to wait after Easter for their final round clash.
For the Yanco Ag boys, they will be hoping to pick up a win next weekend in their second and final game on Wednesday, March 27 against Leeton High School at Yanco Sportsground.
