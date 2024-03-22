Final countdown is on for Leeton's Ambassador Quest entrants

The final days of the Leeton SunRice Festival Ambassador Quest are in full swing as the competition draws to a close.
Entrants - Melissa Beecham and Martelle Maguire - will spend the final days leading into Easter finalising their fundraising and events.
Judging for the competition will be held on Monday, March 25, with both entrants to be interviewed by the independent panel.
Each year there are two categories to win - highest fundraising ambassador and the overall ambassador winner.
While there are only two entrants in 2024, judges will still have their work cut out for them with both Miss Beecham and Miss Maguire putting in a mountain of work since the quest began on December 1.
The official titles will be announced during a ceremony on Easter Saturday as part of the Festival on Mountford around 3pm.
Ambassador Quest co-ordinator Nadine McLean said both entrants should be proud of what they have achieved throughout the process.
A former entrant herself, Ms McLean has been in their shoes before.
"It can be a bit stressful, but I know both have got good committees behind them as well, so that's always really helpful," Mrs McLean said.
"I've been to a few of their events, it's been great."
Mrs McLean offered some advice to the pair leading into the final days of the quest, saying it was important to soak up the experience as it draws to a close.
Miss Maguire has been raising money for the Leeton Hospital Auxiliary, with a big event planned for Saturday, March 23.
A Day on the Green will be held featuring musicians and bands, food and more for all to enjoy. This will be followed by a Good Friday seafood luncheon.
Miss Beecham's fundraising has been in aid of the Leeton RSL Sub-branch, with a swathe of events including an outdoor movie night, bogan bingo, trivia and much more all part of her activities.
Both will attend the launch party for the Leeton SunRice Festival on Thursday, March 28, as well as The Irrigator street parade on Easter Saturday before the announcement later that afternoon.
