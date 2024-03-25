Round out your Easter with Leeton's open gardens

Flowers, nature, plants and greenery - there's nothing better than taking in the small things of life, which is something the Leeton Open Gardens event can attest to.
The open gardens return to Easter Monday festivities and will again be a perfect and relaxing way to end the long weekend.
Six gardens in Leeton will feature in 2024 and, while the locations are yet to be officially disclosed, most are located from the centre of town and then heading north.
Leeton Garden Club president Margaret Lang was looking forward to another year of showcasing some of the resplendent gardens that call Leeton home.
"Every year the owners of our gardens put in so much work when they agree to be part of our open garden day," she said.
"We are really grateful for that and appreciate their hard work.
"This year we have another very good variety of gardens. They are unique."
Morning tea will be available at one of the gardens, as well as lunch and entertainment at another.
The remaining four will also have plenty of beauty and serenity to share, also showcasing possible ideas and inspiration for people to take back to their own gardens.
This year's open gardens event is part of the Leeton SunRice Festival, with organisers hopeful those who have come to town for the festival stay on to enjoy the final day of festivities.
Of course residents too are invited to take part, while many come to Leeton for the day trip and to view the open gardens.
Each year the event also raises money for the community, with $7000 donated back to shire groups in 2023.
"Last year we gave $3000 to the Leeton Hospital Auxiliary, $3000 to Can Assist and $1000 to the Leeton Town Band," Mrs Lang said.
"It's fantastic to be able to give that money back to community groups."
The Leeton Open Gardens event will be held on Easter Monday, with tickets and maps available on the day from the Leeton Visitor Information Centre from 9.30am to noon.
Tickets can be purchased for all six gardens or individually.
For more information visit the group's Facebook page under Leeton Garden Club.
