FLAIR and variety are set to be part of parcel of this year's open gardens Easter Monday event in Leeton.
The Leeton and District Water Wheel Garden Club will again host its open gardens event with a range of homes to open their gardening pride and joy masterpieces to the community.
One of those to feature will be David and Joy Lang, together with their neighbours Bob and Kathleen Maskus.
Both couples spend hours maintaining their gardens, which is evident upon even first glance.
The Langs have several added features for visitors to enjoy on Easter Monday, including a vegetable patch.
Their home will be where Devonshire tea is served on the day.
"We have a variety of gardens this year for everyone to enjoy," president Margaret Lang said.
"We've got a native garden, three that are out-of-town that are big gardens, we've got a really great range this year."
The Easter Monday open gardens has been a fixture on the calendar for many years now, providing both residents and visitors alike a chance to head out of the house and explore the beautiful gardens on show.
The Langs have been part of the open gardens in the past, but this will be their first time showcasing their "new" garden after moving into town in recent years.
"We call it a 'medium-maintenance' garden," Mr Lang said.
"When we first moved in we took all of the rocks and natives out.
"There was a good structure here, but we have done a fair bit of work.
"We both like being in the garden."
Cost for the day is $25, which covers entry to each garden and morning tea.
Tickets and maps will be available on the day from the Leeton Visitor Information Centre, as well as at all gardens.
A single garden visit is $5.
Lunch will also be available at one of the gardens courtesy of the Yanco Country Women's Association.
The event will be held from 10am to 4pm, with more information also available at www.leetongardenclub.com.au. Funds raised as a result on the day will be donated back into the community.
