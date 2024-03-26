Perfect chance for Leeton to celebrate as one united community

There's no better way to bring people together than over a shared meal.
That is exactly the plan next month when the Leeton Multicultural Support Group hosts a Harmony Day and Eid al-Fitr luncheon.
The luncheon is open for all to attend, with Eid al-Fitr celebrating the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting
Harmony Day celebrates the diversity within Australian society.
Leeton Multicultural Support Group vice president Susie Rowe would like to see as many people attend as possible to share in good food, conversation and making new friends.
"In the past we've had the Harmony Day luncheon, but this year we decided to hold off so we could have it on April 14 because of Ramadan," she said.
"So many of Leeton's community is fasting at the moment and we didn't want to exclude them from Harmony Day.
"We wanted to have everyone here to celebrate, so it's a combined Eid and Harmony Day event.
"It's open for everyone in the community to attend, all we ask is for everyone to bring a plate to share."
Last year the Leeton Multicultural Support Group held its first Fiesta La Leeton, which took the place of the usual Harmony Day luncheon.
However, this year the festival will be held on Saturday, May 18, meaning the Harmony Day and Eid luncheon can take place as a standalone occasion.
"The last time we had the luncheon, which would have been in 2022, we can a fantastic crowd here," Mrs Rowe said.
"There was more than 100 people here.
"What I enjoy about it is just seeing everyone coming together. They share their stories, interact with each other, it's just wonderful to see.
"Leeton really is a multicultural community and it's important we celebrate that."
The luncheon will be held at the Leeton Uniting Church Hall on Sunday, April 14 from 12.30pm to 3pm. For more information contact 0400 481 979.
