Greens take the positives from Kangaroos trial

"Positive signs".
That is one of the lessons Leeton Greens co-coach Mick Thomas was able to take from his side's trial match against the Wagga Kangaroos over the weekend.
The Greens travelled to Wagga to take on the Kangaroos on what was a warm day on the field.
Leeton were on the board first with the first try, with the match close throughout the first half.
At half-time, little separated the sides, with the Kangaroos up 6-4.
Following the break, the Kangaroos scored again and were able to finish the winners on the day.
"I was really happy with the outcome even though we lost," Thomas said.
"I got a lot out of it as a coach and as team, I think all of the boys got a lot out of it too.
"Wagga Kangaroos are a class act, particularly their halves, they are unreal.
"From our perspective, it was good to see the effort our boys put in on the day.
"Their response to the goals we set for both halves was fantastic."
The match against the Kangaroos was Leeton's final trial match before the Group 20 season kicks off in a matter of weeks.
The Greens will have an extra week to wait as they have the bye in the first round.
In the meantime, their preparations will be continuing as momentum for season starts to build.
The Greens are the reigning back-to-back premiers, but will be taking a different team into the competition this year.
Thomas said all signs were pointing in the right direction for both the first grade side and the club as a whole.
He said training over the coming weeks would involve getting more run in legs for players, as well as focusing on specific areas of their game plan.
"We've been working really hard on our ruck control and our conditioning for the game," Thomas said.
"We'll continue to work on that. That's everyone's focus at the moment.
"It goes back to our goals we set against Wagga, it's all linked in."
