The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Home/Comment

My Plan Connect team members soak up crucial NDIS info

By Jodie O'Bree
March 27 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) evolves, it's crucial for service providers to stay informed and adapt to these changes effectively.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.