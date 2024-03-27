Comeback for the ages on Leeton greens

Last Thursday's brilliant autumn weather brought an outstanding number of 32 bowlers to the Leeton Soldiers Club's greens for the weekly social bowls day.
Rink two had a comeback for the ages where Neil Condron, Ken Hillier and Steve Pauling came from a 12-2 deficit after 11 ends to record a memorable two shot, 15-13 victory over Leo Plant's side.
A superb return to bowls by Bill Watt wasn't enough to get Greg Bowyer's team over the line against Bob Hermes, Ken O'Connell and Rattles Retallick, who recorded an unexpected 16-14 win.
Rink four had Ted Butler, Larry Harrison, Bruce Dale and Bill Mitchell survive a scare from Alan Breed's side hanging on to register a two shot, 19-17 victory.
Rink five was responsible for the only blowout of the afternoon after Len Clare was untroubled on his way to a 12-shot, 20-8 victory over veteran John Leech.
In the final match of the afternoon played on rink six Phil Morris teamed with Pat Hart and Peter Evans to overcome a determined Mick McAliece 16-13.
Resting Touchers for the afternoon were registered by Dennis Dean and club favourite Tony Wood, while Alan "Tangles" Breed bowled a club record three wrong biases.
Terry Dale, Mick O'Connell and David Noad also made contributions to the club's coffers.
In pennant news, the club's fours bowed out of the competition after a draw against Griffith, while the sevens inspirational win against top side Narrandera keeps them in contention with just one round to play.
