Leeton's favourite festival is all set to go

The wait is almost over for one of Leeton's most-favourite events.
The Leeton SunRice Festival officially gets started on Thursday night at the masquerade launch party and will be followed by a huge weekend of activities for all ages.
Among the program is The Irrigator street parade, the Festival on Mountford, balloon glow, longest lunch, art exhibitions and workshops, the MIA Cruisers show and shine, open gardens and the Riverina Skate Championships.
There's much to do and see for residents and visitors alike, with 2024 also a return to the full program with no restrictions on events post-pandemic.
Leeton SunRice Festival director Julie Axtill said everything was all set and ready to go.
"Everything is all going to plan, the weather is looking pretty good as well," she said.
"I think the balloon glow is what I'm really looking forward to. It's such a favourite for everyone.
"It's also going to be bigger and better than in previous years.
"We've got at least a dozen balloons coming down to glow (weather permitting).
"There's heaps of stalls, markets, activities for the kids, roving entertainment and still only a gold coin donation to enter."
The festival is synonymous with life in Leeton and it is an event everyone, no matter what age they are or how many times they have been in the past, looks forward to when it is held every second year.
Another big moment for the event will be the crowning of the Ambassador Quest winners on Easter Saturday afternoon at the Festival on Mountford.
This event in Mountford Park is also set to be a little different in 2024.
"It's going to be a bit bigger than it has been before," Mrs Axtill said.
"We'll have the same sort of set up with the food stalls, but our entertainment will be a bit bigger this year.
"There will be some rides for the teenage kids that we couldn't have during COVID.
"We've also got some commercial places coming down for our food stalls as well, so it's going to be great."
The best place to stay up-to-date throughout the weekend with what's on is the Leeton SunRice Festival Facebook page, as well as its website.
Mrs Axtill encouraged anyone who enjoys the weekend to think about possibly volunteering their time on the committee for the 2026 event.
"We'd love that," she said.
"The great thing about the festival is that it's one of those events where you can give time in the lead up, on the weekend or just wherever it suits during the planning stages.
"It's such a great committee to be part of. I've met so many great people along the way."
