Leeton school's clean up highlights cause

On Thursday March, 7 Parkview Primary School demonstrated their contagious community spirit dressing in their best green outfit for their Clean up Australia Day event.
The school continues to offer a fine example of teaching our community that a united vision can make a big difference to the world around us.
The school students, teachers and support network joined together, donned their gloves, filled their garbage bags, and enjoyed making light work of rubbish removal from their environment.
A gold coin donation on the day raised money toward the protection of the Takayna/Tarkine Rainforest in Tasmania.
This event proved to be a multi-faceted and practical education endeavour that extends beyond the school gates.
From this initiative, I learned Takayna is Australia's largest temperate rainforest and is the second largest temperate rainforest in the world.
It has inspired my adventurous spirit to meander through the forests and walk mindfully along the rivers that are home to many rare and endangered species such as the Tasmanian Masked Owl and the Giant Tasmanian Freshwater Crayfish.
I can picture the tranquil surrounds of an enchanting wilderness and breathing in the earthy scents of the Myrtle Beech and Huon Pines.
This magical place of tranquility and significant cultural heritage is where the only known insect fossils were found in sediments of true glacial origin.
Within the rush of mystical waterfalls and misty mossy rocks this cool and beautiful haven is home to a wide range of wildlife including our beloved Tasmanian Devils.
It has taken a small primary school to act and bring this treasure to our attention.
Its fragile beauty is under serious threat from logging, mining, and off-road vehicle damage because only a small percentage is protected.
Our children want our generations to enjoy the magnificent treasures of our great country and they encourage us to share this same passion.
To find out more check out https://bobbrown.org.au/campaigns/takayna/.
There's much more information provided there for all to learn and find out more about what's happening.
