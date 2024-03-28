The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Leeton club preps for history-making day at the races

Updated March 28 2024 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In just a matter of weeks, the thundering sound of hooves racing down the straight at the Leeton Jockey Club will bring to life the 80th anniversary of the town's popular race day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.