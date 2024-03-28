Leeton High claims the spoils in drought-breaking win over St Francis

Leeton High School's pressure on the league tag field as led them to a drought-breaking Dave Sheldrick competition win.
Taking on the reigning champions in St Francis College on Wednesday evening, Leeton High School were not going to be daunted by the task at hand.
It has been many years since Leeton High have defeated St Francis in the league tag division of the Dave Sheldrick Shield, but it was their defensive pressure which shone through in the 12-4 victory.
Laura Teerman was the first over the line for Leeton High followed by Mackenzie Lee, with Leeton High leading 8-0 at half-time.
Leeton High took plenty of positives from their opening half and were hoping to use this momentum even further in the second stanza.
Taylah Axtill was over the line as the third try-scorer for Leeton High, with the score sitting at 12-0.
St Francis College were able to get on the board late in the match with five minutes remaining, but will have no further chance at defending their title.
Leeton High and Yanco Agricultural High School will now battle it out in the final round of the series to determine the victor.
In the boys game, it was St Francis College who claimed the spoils on the night.
In a solid match that had good use of the ball, strategy and teamwork, both teams were in it for the win.
St Francis was eventually able to prevail, 22-16 and will claim the shield once again with their dual victories in 2024. The remaining round of the tri-series will be played between Yanco Ag and Leeton High.
