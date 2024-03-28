Contests bring out players' best on squash court

The Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition continued this week, with Paul Payne and Jack Miller fighting out the match-of-the-week.
In a close contest, Payne saved match points and then went on to claim victory 18-16 in the fifth game.
In a see-sawing contest, Brendon Looby just outlasted Lizette Taylor in Monday's competition.
After being behind 1-2 on games, Looby finally triumphed 8-15, 16-14, 13-15, 15-11, 15-12.
Trinity Patten-Taylor finished strongly to win 3-2 over Jack Rawle.
Zac Fairweather won a tight contest against Sean Ryan 15-13, 15-12, 15-17, 15-13.
Nicole Onwuekwe had a 3-1 win over Ondria Miller and Brodie Lashbrook downed Anthony Iannelli by the same margin.
Other matches saw Maanu Alexander beat Col Thompson, Isabel Thompson was too good for Callum Sheldrick, Lauren Wickes outplayed Aimon Doyle, Brad Woolner was too quick for Declan Ryan and Miranda Tait defeated Adele Thompson.
On Tuesday, Brodie Lashbrook chalked up his second win of the week defeating a left handed Maanu Alexander 15-13, 15-13, 12-15, 15-12 in a match that featured long rallies and great retrieving shots.
Adrian Sheldrick called upon his experience to overcome Will Nardi 3-1 and Kathryn Bechaz also won 3-1 against Sean Ryan.
Finley Sales won the crucial points to edge out Will Gray-Mills and John Saddler scored a 3-1 victory over Will Rawle who was playing left handed.
Will Rawle this time playing right handed defeated Zac Fairweather, Monique Looby finished strongly beating Anton Taylor 3-1 and Isabel Thompson won her second match-of-the-week this time against Joanne Peacock.
In Wednesday's competition, Rose Looby lost the first two games to Xavier Stanton, but fought back to win an exciting match 10-15, 9-15, 15-13, 15-13, 15-7.
In another cliff-hanger, Simon Jackson lost the first two games to Garry Walker, but recovered winning the crucial points to claim victory in the fifth game by the barest margin 11-15, 12-15, 15-12, 16-14, 15-13.
Trev Whitby retained his undefeated record, but dropped the first game in this competition in his 3-1 defeat of Brian O'Leary.
Paul Payne and Jack Miller were back on the court against one another, this time Payne defeated Miller 3-1.
Carol Davidson outplayed James Kelly, Lauren Wickes beat Jodi McInerney, Macauley Harrison defeated Col Thompson, Erin Draper downed Ruby Miller, Simone Bruno overcame Cadell Thompson and Bear Wynn was too strong for Joshua Cottam.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.