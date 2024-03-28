The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Contests bring out players' best on squash court

March 28 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition continued this week, with Paul Payne and Jack Miller fighting out the match-of-the-week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.