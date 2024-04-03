Yanco-Wamoon facing tough away trip to start 2024 Group 20 season

Yanco-Wamoon will get their Group 20 campaign underway this weekend when they travel to Griffith to take on the Black and Whites at Solar Mad Stadium.
For the Hawks, they will be hoping to take the next step in 2024 having narrowly missed out on finals and with some strong offseason recruits, they will be hoping they are able to crack the top five for the first time since 2017.
It will be a challenge for the Yanco-Wamoon side as they travel to take on a Black and White side who will be hunting a redemption story of their own, having fallen in straight sets last season after finishing as minor premiers.
It will be a battle in the forwards pack, meaning Hawks co-coaches Billy Ingram and Matthew Goodwill will both have big roles to play in the middle of the park against a strong Panthers pack.
The game will be the first of the 2024 season with the two sides to met on Saturday afternoon before the other three games are played on Sunday.
