Strong numbers have sights set on Leeton Pro-Am

With a swathe of golf professionals ready to tee off and a huge number of amateur contenders in the mix, this year's Leeton Pro-Am is set to be one to remember.
Festivities kick off on Friday with a sponsor's day before the competition officially takes to the Leeton Golf Course on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.
Fifty professional golfers will be taking part, as well as around 130 amateurs.
"We're fully booked just about," Leeton golf professional Jason Mimmo said.
"The course is looking great. The last couple of years we seem to have jagged some rain in the lead up, so it's really good. Everything will be green."
Among the professional golfers taking part will be several past winners.
Marcus Fraser is one of those, with Mimmo saying he will be one to watch.
"He's won three times on the European tour, so a very good player," he said.
"Blake Windred, he has also has some European tour success.
"There's a strong base of Australiasian tour members taking part as well."
Leeton's Harry Steele, who is completing the first year of his "golf apprenticeship" on the journey to becoming a professional will also return home over the weekend to play in the Pro-Am.
The amateur field is also looking strong.
"The first dozen amateurs in the field have a combined handicap of zero," Mimmo said.
"It's our strongest amateur field for a long time."
Mimmo has some words of advice for those taking part over the weekend.
"There's not going to be a lot of run out over the course, so I definitely think hitting the fairways off the tee will be premium," he said.
"The rough is going to be long and the ball is going to find the bottom.
"I don't think you'll have to be the longest, but if you're the straightest, you're going to have a good weekend."
The Pro-Am is a regular feature on Leeton's annual sporting calendar, bringing with it an economic boost to the community thanks to the travelling players and their families.
Mimmo also thanked SunRice for its ongoing sponsorship and association of the event, which allows it to continue on as a NSW Order of Merit event.
