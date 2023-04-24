It was a close run contest at the Leeton Golf Course over the weekend in perfect condition for golf, and it was Jordan Mullaney who was able to claim the 2023 SunRice Leeton Pro-Am.
Mullaney was able to make the best possible start to his tournament with a birdie on his first hole and continued that to enter the turn of his first round at -4.
A bogey to start the front nine and then another on the fourth hole were balanced out by birdies on the third and fifth to finish his first round sitting at -4.
He was consistent on the second day to finish the front nine at -6 and then two birdies and a bogey on the back nine to enter the clubhouse with a winning score of eight-under.
After a difficult first round, which saw Bradley Kivimets enter the clubhouse at even-par at the end of his opening 18, he was able to surge up the leaderboard with five birdies on the back nine to finish second with a score over seven-under.
Rounding out the top three were Jay Mackenzie and Matthew Stieger with scores of six-under, with last year's winner James Gordon finishing equal eighth with a score of four-under-par.
Harrison Steele was the best in the amateur field.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
