Phantoms keen to score back-to-back wins to start season

The Phantoms will look to tick another goal from their list this weekend - starting the new season with back-to-back victories.
Leeton are on the road again, this time to Beres Ellwood Oval, to take on the CSU Reddies.
Last weekend the Phantoms announced their arrival back to the men's first grade competition with a 32-20 win over the Waratahs, stunning the reigning champions.
Club president Stuart Stout said coach Marika Vunibaka would have his side fired up and ready to go again for round two.
However, he said the team wasn't getting too ahead of themselves, stating it would be a long season ahead.
"We know there are a lot of top teams out there, with some great wins by clubs on the weekend," Stout said.
"Marika will be having his game style ready to go again this weekend against CSU.
"While you do see what other clubs are doing, it's still hard to work out where teams are at as we're only one round in.
"We'll concentrate on our game play, which will most likely be similar to last week. We like the free-flowing game, which had us in good stead."
When it comes to the club's women's side - the Dianas - a call will be made on their future this season after forfeiting their round one clash.
Stout said the club will be giving it until Thursday night to make a final call on what will happen with the women's side.
He was hopeful they would be able to field a team throughout the season, but said it would depend on numbers turning up Thursday night and whether or not players could commit to the full fixture ahead.
"We've been putting the call out for numbers all week," Stout said.
"We'll make a decision at training on Thursday night as to what happens this weekend and the rest of the season."
