Leeton Greens add big recruit days ahead of first 2024 game

A new season finally dawns for the Leeton Greens on Saturday night under lights.
The Greens had the bye in round one of the 2024 Group 20 competition, but the hard work officially comes into play at No. 1 Oval against the Waratah Tigers.
Leeton head into 2024 as the back-to-back first grade premiers, but that is not a title being discussed among the playing group.
Instead the focus is on the new challenges ahead this year and taking each week and game as they come.
Co-coach Mick Thomas said players were keen to pull on the boots and start the season with a victory.
"As coaches myself and Shan (Bradbrook) probably feel the pressure a little bit of those back-to-back grand final wins, but for the players it's not being spoken about ... we want them to go out their fresh and start over again for another season," he said.
The Greens had several players move on in the off-season for a variety of reasons, including captain-coach Hayden Philp.
However, the club has worked hard to recruit new faces and the first grade side will be a full strength for their first clash against the Waratahs, who have returned to Group 20 in 2024 after a year in recess.
In more good news for the Greens, earlier this week they picked up another new recruit in Timoci Dabea from the Parkes Spacemen.
Dabea played junior NRL with the Newcastle Knights and has also represented Fiji.
"For what we have recruited, the pre-season we've had and our trial matches, I think we are well prepared and ready to go," Thomas said.
"Shan went across last weekend to watch Yenda and Darlington Point to see how those sides are looking, we had a quick look at the Waratahs West Wyalong game as well and took a few pointers away from that one as well.
"For us, we want to stick to our game plan and focus on ourselves."
Final team selections will be made at Friday night's light session before Saturday night's clash under lights.
Thomas was pleased to see the Waratah Tigers back in the competition in 2024.
The under 16s will kick the day off at 2.20pm, followed by league tag at 3.35pm, reserves at 4.45pm and first grade at 6pm.
The Greens will then host their season launch at the Leeton Hotel from 7.30pm.
