Leeton High breaks 15-year Cup drought in stunning fashion

It has been 15 years since Leeton High School's league tag side was able to hold the Dave Sheldrick Cup aloft.
That all changed last Wednesday when the side raced to a 18-0 win over Yanco Agricultural High School in the deciding clash.
The last time the school won was in 2009, but that drought has now been broken.
Under the guidance of coach and former student and player in the Cup, Elli Gill, Leeton High were a slick side from the get-go against YAHS.
Team work was strong and defence was impeccable as Leeton High never allowed the Ag side to cross the line.
The side was ecstatic with the victory on the night and will be back again in 2025 to defend their title.
Also playing on the night was the boys in the Shield/rugby league component of the evening.
The match was a dead rubber, with St Francis College already claiming the Shield after their consecutive victories earlier in the competition.
However, Leeton High and YAHS were still keen to take to the field to do battle.
It was Leeton High's night, with the team coming away with a huge 56-10 victory.
The St Francis College team was present on the night to watch the clash and be presented with the winning Shield by a member of the Sheldrick family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.