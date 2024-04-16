Tricky weekend on course, but Melbourne golfer claims Leeton Pro-Am

Darcy Brereton has claimed the Leeton SunRice Pro-Am in solid fashion, taking the honours with an 11 under par for the weekend.
Brereton registered a seven under 65 on day one of play on Saturday and followed this up with a four under 68 on Sunday to finish ahead of Blake Windred by a shot.
Taking out the amateur division was Josh Helson, who is no stranger to the title having won many times in the past.
Leeton golf professional Jason Mimmo said the competition went without hitch across the weekend.
He commented on the standard of the competition.
"There was a little bit of a gap between the top five to six scores and then the rest, which is normally not how it goes," Mimmo said.
There was a little bit of a gap between the top five to six scores and then the rest ...- Jason Mimmo
"The course was playing a little bit more difficult because the greens were a little bit faster.
"They (the players at the top end) seemed to separate themselves a little bit from the rest of the field.
"I'm not sure if it was more quality at the top compared to that middle section of players, but it just went that way for one of the first times (during the Leeton Pro-Am)."
The Pro-Am enjoyed good numbers, particularly in the amateur division.
"That's probably the fifth time Josh (Helson) has won that section," Mimmo said.
"Obviously the course played hard for that division as well.
"I think only one player out of all of the amateurs played to their handicap over the two days and that was Christine Smith.
"That's also quite unusual."
The Leeton Golf Club's attention is now firmly focused on the construction of their new club house, which will soon officially get started.
"Next year's Pro-Am will be a chance for us to show that off and make it even more of an event," Mimmo said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.