Leeton start title defence with resounding win on home turf

Two-time defending premiers Leeton Greens have made the perfect start to their League Tag title defence against Waratah Tigers at Leeton No 1 Oval.
It was the start the Greens and new coaching duo Elli Gill and Jade Butter were after, as Makayla Bradshaw and Taylah Axtill were able to get the scoring underway early.
Gill then scored her first of the day, with Axtill following over for her second soon after, as they looked to make a statement during their season opener.
Scarlett Wallace and Sari Leighton joined in on the scoring action before Gill finished off the afternoon with her second of the day to wrap up the 32-point win.
Meanwhile, the impressive start to the season has continued for the Black and Whites after they were able to secure another shutout, this time against TLU Sharks.
Heading out to Lake Cargelligo can pose difficulties for any side, and after a 60-0 win over Yanco-Wamoon to start their campaign, the Panthers were looking to send another strong message.
The visitors were able to make the start they were after as Rachel-Rose Priest and Tuaniekora Mare found their way over.
With six minutes to go before halftime, Moerai Makonia and Shemeikah Monaghan extended the margin to 18 points at halftime.
Just three minutes after the resumption of play, Savera Tanuvasa all but put the game to bed, with Ashleigh Penrith finishing off the scoring with 12 minutes left to see the Black and Whites pick up a 26-0 victory.
West Wyalong kept their undefeated start alive with a 42-0 win over DPC Roosters, while Yenda also went two from two after a 12-6 win over Hay.
The Greens will look to maintain their strong start when they welcome the Roosters to town as the DPC side goes in search of their first points of the season.
After having the bye in round two, Yanco-Wamoon will hit the road when they will take on West Wyalong at Ron Crowe Oval, which will prove to be one of the bigger tests of the season.
