Leeton-Whitton's A grade set the tone for season, eye on Swans

Leeton-Whitton's A grade netball side have set the tone early for their 2024 season after their 53-41 victory in round one.
The Crows took on Narrandera at the Leeton Showground, with the match tight from the get-go.
Leeton-Whitton are aiming to return to finals this season, with their first round win the first goal ticked off from their list.
Coach Katie Graham said it was the perfect way to start the year for the Crows.
"The first half was really close, it was nine-all at quarter time and then we were up by one at half-time," she said.
"After that, we really just kicked into another for the second-half.
"We made some changes in our attacking end and they worked out well."
Graham was impressed with the team effort across the board and said the confidence gained from picking up the points in the first game was something players would take into this weekend's round two clash with the Griffith Swans.
She said Leeton-Whitton's shooters - Amelia Irvin and Maddy Routley - were impressive in the win over the Eagles.
"I have to give a lot of praise to our shooters, they both played really well," Graham said.
"They haven't played netball together before, a lot of basketball, but not netball.
"The first-half they played well, Millie shot really well, but I think it was just working each other out a little bit and then in the second-half Maddy changed her game a bit and it really opened everything up.
"They started working really well together."
Attention is now on this weekend's game against the Swans, who lost their round one match against MCUE 60-57.
Graham said the Crows were up for the challenge, acknowledging Griffith have been one of the top sides for several years.
"Griffith are always really tough, they are experienced, very physical and they have been at the top of the competition for quite a few years now," she said.
"It will be tough game, but I'm happy with our first game and hopefully we can give the Swans a good run."
Lower grade results
A reserve: Leeton-Whitton 43 d Narrandera 41
B grade: Leeton-Whitton 55 d Narrandera 26
C grade: Narrandera 33 d Leeton-Whitton 28
Under 17s: Leeton-Whitton 19 d Narrandera 18
