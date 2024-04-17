The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property

Leeton-Whitton's A grade set the tone for season, eye on Swans

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated April 17 2024 - 4:48pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton-Whitton's A grade netball side have set the tone early for their 2024 season after their 53-41 victory in round one.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.