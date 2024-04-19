Connect, share, learn with big month of events on the way

Our next Stories of Resilience Breakfast will be on Wednesday May, 22 from 7am at the Hydro Hotel.
Leeton Connect, in partnership with Rotary Club of Leeton, Leeton Business Chamber and Australia Post community grants brings these free events to the community.
This will be the fourth in a series of five free events where residents share their stories and experiences of overcoming adversity and bouncing back to success.
Speakers are chosen from various sectors of the community such as agriculture, business, emergency and support services.
At our last breakfast one of our speakers spoke of his experiences, as a police officer, in a "death in custody" case.
Another spoke about experiencing weather extremes on the family property and the toll that took on her mental health and that of her family.
Would you like to attend this event? Registration is essential, and can be completed at https://leetonconnect.link/Stories-of-Resilience-22-May-2024.
I have mentioned in past columns of Leeton Connect's partnership with the Department of Communities and Justice.
As part of this partnership Leeton Connect is conducting a survey of Leeton shire residents, organisations and businesses.
We are hearing more stories about the impact on residents, including road closures and crop and infrastructure damage.
If you were impacted in any way we want to hear from you. Any information on the specific challenges faced by you as an individual, organisation or business.
Tell us if you experienced issues with property access, operational changes, supply chain issues or overall business continuity and any ongoing or long-term impacts.
These insights will assist us to better understand the specific challenges experienced locally and will enable us to develop more effective strategies for mitigating the impact of future flood events, including giving us an indication of what services and grant opportunities to target for future events.
The survey is a short one and will only take a few minutes of your time. It can be accessed at https://leetonconnect.link/FloodSurvey.
Preparedness is the key to mitigating the impact of future events.
Lastly, our quarterly not-for-profit meeting will be on May 8.
It is an opportunity for NFPs in Leeton shire to share, collaborate and support each other in our endeavours.
Meetings will be informal and refreshments will be served. Come to the yellow room at the library at 5pm and tell us what your NFP is up to.
Bookings are preferred for catering purposes.
Call or email if you wish to attend.
We look forward to seeing or hearing from you so we can continue our work in the Leeton community.
