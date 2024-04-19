Take the time to reflect this Anzac Day in Leeton

Taking a moment to pause and reflect this Anzac Day is something all Leeton shire residents are being urged to do.
Thursday, April 25 will mark Anzac Day in 2024, with commemorations planned throughout the shire.
Leeton's dawn service will start the day, with a form-up outside the Wade Hotel at 5.45am followed by a short service at the cenotaph.
Later in the morning, the main march and service will be held.
Veterans, schools, groups and more will be participating in the march before the service starts at 10am.
School students will place crosses of the names of Leeton's World War I and World War II fallen, with veteran and Leeton RSL Sub-branch president Peter Williams to give insight into a significant naval battle.
The main service will be poignant, allowing for many moments of reflection into why Anzac Day is marked. It is open to all residents to attend.
Meanwhile, Yanco's service will start at noon at the town's hall, with Whitton's at 3pm.
