The Irrigator
The Irrigator's complete view of property
Photos

Event showcases 'what Leeton stands for'

TP
By Talia Pattison
April 19 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A uniting of cultures from across the globe took place in a tiny hall in Leeton recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.