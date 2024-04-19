Event showcases 'what Leeton stands for'

A uniting of cultures from across the globe took place in a tiny hall in Leeton recently.
The town's multicultural support group held a Harmony Day/Eid al-Fitr celebration on Sunday, April 14 where community members who live and work in Leeton joined together as one to break bread, chat and enjoy time together.
Held at the Leeton Uniting Church Hall, the event had a broad range of cultures represented.
Many brought food to share, dressed for the occasion and made new friends and connections.
Leeton Multicultural Support Group chairman Paul Maytom said the day was something to admire and behold.
"There were people there we knew, some we hadn't met before, so that was a great opportunity to get to know them," he said.
"We welcomed them into our shire, offered our assistance and we even had some of the PALM scheme workers there, which was great.
"We have ideas to make it even better next year. The food was glorious."
While Harmony Day is held earlier in the month, it was decided to bring the this occasion together with Eid al-Fitr, which celebrates the end of Ramadan.
Mr Maytom said the event was an important reminder of what Leeton shire stands for.
"We want to keep that message out there that Leeton is a welcoming community that embraces different cultures as we work with them to make our society a better place," he said.
Coming up soon will also be the Fiesta La Leeton multicultural event for the whole community on May 18.
